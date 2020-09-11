Vehicle damages house, leads to gas leak in Beloit; police ask residents to avoid area

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police are at the scene of a gas leak after a car caused damage to a house Thursday night.

Officials said the accident happened on the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. In addition to Lincoln Avenue, neighbors on the 700 blocks of Hackett and Moore streets are being evacuated due to the leak.

Residents have been asked to avoid the area at this time until Alliant Energy turns off the gas.

Update: We are now evacuating the 700 block of Hackett and the 700 block of Moore. Please avoid the area while Alliant Energy works to turn off the gas. Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Thursday, September 10, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.