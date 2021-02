Vehicle crashes into Stoughton hotel, dispatchers say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Authorities are responding Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a building in Stoughton.

Stoughton fire crews were dispatched to the Days Inn hotel located on Main Street around 12:10 p.m.

Dane County dispatchers said they had not heard if anyone was injured.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.