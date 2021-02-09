Vehicle crash closes northbound lanes of I-43 near Beloit

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

BELOIT, Wis. — A vehicle crash on I-43 just outside of Beloit shut down a stretch of the roadway Tuesday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the northbound lanes at the I-39/90 interchange were blocked off.

While Wisconsin State Patrol officials did not specify the type of vehicle involved, a WisDOT camera at the scene showed an overturned semi.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

WSP officials said the crash was reported just before 10 a.m. WSP crews responded to the scene to help with cleanup.

Authorities did not have information about when the interstate will reopen.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

