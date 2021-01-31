Vehicle chase leads to hours-long standoff with law enforcement; suspect taken into custody

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Law enforcement officials were able to peacefully resolve an hours-long standoff early Sunday morning after a vehicle chase that led officers throughout Dodge county.

Around 8:15 p.m. Saturday officers with the Juneau Police Department started chasing a 2002 Chevrolet Envoy that was traveling westbound on County Highway W. Deputies with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office joined in on the pursuit a short time later.

During the chase, the Envoy left the roadway and hit a squad car when it re-entered the highway.

As the vehicle continued on County Highway W toward Beaver Dam, the driver crashed into a Juneau Police Department squad car and a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office squad car, which caused disabling damage to both of law enforcement vehicles.

After the crash, the Envoy drove eastbound on County Highway W before driving off the roadway just west of Crystal Lake Road.

Law enforcement officers with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Juneau Police Department and Beaver Dam Police Department set up a perimeter around the vehicle after learning the driver of the Envoy was armed with a gun.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to the scene with an armored vehicle. An armored vehicle from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was also sent to the scene.

Authorities negotiated with the driver of the Envoy for nearly 8 hours. Shortly after 4 a.m., officers were able to take the suspect into custody without any injuries, according to the release.

The suspect, a 25-year-old Oshkosh man, was taken to an area hospital as a precaution. He will be taken to the Dodge County Detention Facility where he will reportedly face multiple charges tied to the incident.

The incident is still under investigation by the Juneau Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.