Vegan doughnut pop-up launches effort to create permanent location

Good-bye Shanty Town, hello Level 5 Donuts.

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Level 5’s donuts come in a variety of flavors including chocolate, blueberry lemon and plain glazed.

Baking duo Aaron Mooney and Caitlin Rockey have been serving up delectable vegan doughnuts under the name Shanty Town for more than a year in Madison, but they decided to change their name.

Last week, Mooney and Rockey announced its business would be rebranded as Level 5 Donuts. The original name Shanty Town came from the location of their first food truck in Washington. According an Instagram post, the duo creating food out of a shack in a parking lot.

“We are a company based on compassion, kindness, and equality for all beings that we share this planet with and we need to set the example by replacing any negative wording that may come with our business’s name,” the post says.

Over the next few weeks, all packaging and materials will be rebranded as Level 5 Donuts going forward.

The pop-up-based business sells doughnuts at Johnson Public House and Ledger Coffee Roasters as it doesn’t have a permanent location of its own.

In addition to changing its name, Mooney and Rockey launched a GoFundMe in hopes of raising funds to open a brick-and-mortar location.

Since Level 5 Donuts has been operating on a pop-up basis, they frequently sell out early in the morning. Level 5 is hoping to raise $20,000 to help with equipment and construction costs. They do not have a specific space chosen yet. To donate to Level 5, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.