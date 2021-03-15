Vatican excludes gay union blessing as God ‘can’t bless sin’

Gregorio Borgia Faithful gather as they wait for Pope Francis to recite the Angelus prayer from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

ROME (AP) — The Vatican has decreed that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin.”

The Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, issued a formal response Monday to a question about whether Catholic clergy can bless gay unions. The answer, contained in a two-page explanation published in seven languages and approved by Pope Francis, was “negative.”

