Vast majority of Wisconsin counties have high COVID-19 activity levels as over 800 new cases confirmed

MADISON, Wis. — With over 800 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday, Wisconsin health officials said more than 90% of counties now have high activity levels for disease spread.

New data from the state Department of Health Services show 66 out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have been classified as having high activity levels. As of Wednesday afternoon, Rock and Green Lake counties are the only counties in the area with medium levels.

Health officials recorded 827* new cases across the state Wednesday. That amount is nearly identical to Tuesday’s case count, which peaked at 789. Wisconsin’s lifetime total of confirmed cases has reached 57,158, and roughly 17% of people still have the virus.

Testing has remained relatively high, with 17,023 tests conducted in the past day. DHS said 5.2% of those results came back positive, a slight increase after Tuesday saw the lowest percentage in weeks. The daily testing capacity in Wisconsin has seen substantial growth since the start of the pandemic, as over one million people have been tested to date.

Six more people have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 974. DHS said another 43 have also been hospitalized, but the state still has 2,400 hospital beds available for patients.

Health officials in La Crosse County say a resident has been reinfected with COVID-19. Scientists have yet to confirm any cases of reinfection but are investigating the possibility.

The pandemic has also continued to disrupt the norms of election season. With the Democratic National Convention weeks away, presidential candidate Joe Biden said he will not be making the trip to Milwaukee to accept his party’s White House nomination.

A pair of Wisconsin Dells bars are the latest businesses to temporarily close after employees tested positive for the virus. The news comes days after Noah’s Ark Waterpark made a similar announcement.

Epic Systems revealed Tuesday that all of its 9,000-plus employees will be required to return to work in person by Sept. 21. The Verona health software company is one of the first large employers to eliminate working from home as an alternative.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.