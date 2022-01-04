VASD offering free drive-up PCR tests for students and staff

by Kyle Jones

Nati Harnik FILE - In this April 24, 2020 file photo, a resident undergoes a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to detect the presence of COVID-19 at a testing site affiliated with the Methodist Health System, in Omaha, Neb. On Friday, July 30, 2021 The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online that misrepresented a move by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to phase out an early PCR coronavirus test.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

VERONA, Wis. – The Verona Area School District is offering a new way to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning this week, free drive-up PCR testing will be available to all students and staff.

Those looking to get tested can go to Verona Area High School, Monday through Friday, between 7:15 a.m. and 8:15 a.m.

Participants should pre-register online and park in Parking Lot A near the aquatic center before 8:15 a.m. on the day of the test.

VASD will continue its other COVID-19 mitigation strategies, including masking, social distancing, and quarantining when sick.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.