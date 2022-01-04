VASD offering free drive-up PCR tests for students and staff
VERONA, Wis. – The Verona Area School District is offering a new way to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Beginning this week, free drive-up PCR testing will be available to all students and staff.
Those looking to get tested can go to Verona Area High School, Monday through Friday, between 7:15 a.m. and 8:15 a.m.
Participants should pre-register online and park in Parking Lot A near the aquatic center before 8:15 a.m. on the day of the test.
VASD will continue its other COVID-19 mitigation strategies, including masking, social distancing, and quarantining when sick.
