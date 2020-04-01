Van Galder Bus Company suspends all services beginning Friday

MADISON, Wis. — A popular bus company used to shuttle people between Chicago and Madison is suspending its services beginning Friday, according to a Facebook post.

Van Galder’s service will tentatively resume May 1, according to the post.

The suspension is due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Typically, Van Galder would run 365 days a year, with stops in Madison, Janesville, Beloit, Rockford and Chicago.

