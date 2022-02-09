Valerie (Krysiak) Mroczynski

by Obituaries

With profound sadness the family of Valerie Theresa Mroczynski (nee-Krysiak) announces her passing on Tuesday February 1st, 2022, at Waunakee Manor, in Waunakee, Wisconsin. She was 98 years old.

Our Mom Val, was a loving and devoted mother and friend. She was funny, smart, kind; and stern with her grown children when she felt we needed it. She treasured the friends she made at her “Prairie Oaks” apartment in Verona, Wisconsin and those she kept in touch within Pulaski.

She was born in Pulaski, Wisconsin to Theresa and Harry Krysiak. She was one of seven children. She helped her mother in the house and when she was old enough, she then helped her father in the field and in the barn. Her relationship with her father was close and warm, and continued to uplift and help her through difficult times when she had married and had 6 children, one after another. He visited her every day, until his passing. She mourned him very deeply.

She left her farm home in 1943 and joined the Navy during WW2, as an executive secretary to an Admiral. She excelled in this job and loved every minute of being in Washington D.C. She made great friends and had many adventures with them. Her service to her country ended in 1946 with a Rank of Yeoman, 2nd Class.

On her return to Wisconsin, she married Henry C. Mroczynski.

She took marvelous care of our father and the 6 children they had. We adored her! She sang while she worked. We remember her singing, “Que Sera Sera”, and “You are my sunshine.” She would put an album on the stereo with Polka songs and she would dance with us. She baked and cooked delicious food and made our birthdays special by baking the “birthday girl or boy’s” choice!

Val was the beloved Mother of Richard Mroczynski, Michael Mroczynski, Jim Mroczynski, Kate (Robert) Minor, Susan (Clay) Howe, and Marcia Mroczynski (Marvin Holewinski). She was the proud grandmother of Sara and Michael, Mikaela, Abigail, and Benjamin, Skylar (Charles), Aaron (Carrie), and Kelsey. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, who have fond memories of their Aunt Val.

Pre-deceased are Mom’s husband, Henry, sisters, Adeline, Alice, Connie, and brother Leonard. She leaves behind her sister Elaine and brother Harry.

Most of all, she loved life! She instilled in her sons, daughters and grandchildren strong values: spirituality, compassion, honesty, kindness, integrity, determination, generosity and courage. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Waunakee, with Msgr James Gunn presiding. To view the livestream of her Funeral Mass, go to the website of the church, (stjb.org; scroll down to “YouTube” logo and click on that icon. Interment will take place at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

We would like to thank Waunakee Manor and Agrace Hospice, for their excellent care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired Inc, by calling 608-255-1166 or visiting https://wcblind.org/donate/.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.