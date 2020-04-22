Valerie Jean Steininger

MADISON-Valerie Jean Steininger, age 76, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at University Hospital.

She was born on July 10, 1943, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Harry and Bernice (Ziegert) Peld.

Valerie graduated from Menomonee Falls High School in 1961. She married James Steininger on Oct. 21, 1967, in Milwaukee. Valerie worked as a medical transcriptionist for St. Luke’s Medical Center, retiring in 2008. She was a committee member of the Tomahawk United Methodist Church. She participated in the implementation of TAIV (Tomahawk Area Interfaith Volunteers). She also belonged to the Red Hat Society and Strong Woman Fitness Group and participated in various other community activities, including starting the local dog park in Tomahawk. Valerie was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

Valerie is survived by her children, Cynthia Steininger, Karen Steininger and Kurt (Rebecca) Steininger; granddaughters, Tabatha Keith and Hannah Steininger; grandsons, David Steininger and Christian Steininger; and sister, Virginia (Richard) DeWyze.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James; parents; brother, Daniel Peld; granddaughter, Brittney Steininger; and grandson, Andrew Steininger.

Memorials may be gifted in Valerie’s name to Tomahawk United Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at UW-Hospital and Clinics for their kind and compassionate care.

