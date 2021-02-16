Vala Ree Lynne Larson

BLUE MOUNDS – Vala Ree “Val” “Hotsy” Lynne Larson, age 60, of Blue Mounds, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 13, 2021 after a courageous cancer battle with her husband, family and friends by her side.

She was born on November 3, 1960, in Fort Atkinson, WI, the daughter of Gordon and Shirley (Schoonover) Steinke. Val graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1979. She married Michael “Mike” Larson on June 11, 1999 in Madison, WI.

Val worked at various places in her life before getting her dream job at Jacobson’s, a retail department store. She worked for them in Tampa Bay and Fort Myers, Florida. Following her move to the Mount Horeb area she found a new passion. She worked for the Mount Horeb School District as a paraprofessional at the Primary Center Elementary School. She loved working with everyone there and was known to all the children, teachers and parents as Ms. Val. The kids also knew her as the band-aid lady. Val retired from the school district in 2017 due to the difficulties from her cancer.

Val enjoyed many things in life. She loved to travel, especially to Florida and Arizona. She missed Florida so much that Mike built her a Florida room addition onto their home. She could be found in her sunroom soaking up the sun, reading books and watching the birds. Val learned to recognize all the birds by sight and sound. She loved being around people, meeting new people and entertaining everyone. She had a passion for playing the flute and Mike would say she missed one of her callings in life. Her Steinke family was known for playing euchre and Val loved to play whenever she had the chance. Val had a “Steinkeism” quip for every occasion. Her greatest joy was cats. She was known as the “cat whisperer” to many and some would even say that she spoke “cat.” It wouldn’t be a surprise for the neighbor cat (Cali) to show up and Val would make sure Cali had food, water, plenty of toys and an available lap for a nap. Val will be missed by her loving family and amazing friends. She was a kind and gentle soul who was a friend to everyone.

Val is survived by her husband, Michael “Mike” Larson; children, Zachary Larson, Jonathon (Hayley) Larson and Julia Larson; grandchild, Mason; siblings, Su (Dale) Brion, Brad (Patti) Steinke, Lori (Jose) Mestre and Rory (Linda) Steinke; best friend, Coleen Lutz; godchild, Haley Kessler; Florida family, Dan Miller; nephews, Ryan, Casey, Alex, Connor; nieces, Jesselen, Maritza, Kirsten and many extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, Madison, WI directed to Neuroendocrine Tumor (NET) Research. Link: Make a Gift | University of Wisconsin Foundation.

The family of Val would like to thank all the wonderful people at UW Clinics, UW Hospital, UW Carbone Cancer Center and the Agrace HospiceCare for their loving support of Vala Ree and her family during this difficult time.

A Celebration of Live to take place at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

