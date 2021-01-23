Vaccine waste minimal in Wisconsin

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin says their vaccine wastage has been minimal with, of course, the glaring exception of the Grafton pharmacist accused of deliberately spoiling about 500 doses last month.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Series reported in an email just one vial accidentally left out too long. In a press conference, DHS officials referenced a vial lost in transport. Overall, the state and health officials say wasted doses in Wisconsin have been minimal.

“Our vaccinators understand this is a very precious resource and that we need to get every does in people’s arms,” DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said.

The state requires all vaccinators to report and investigate any wasted vaccine, and prepare a written plan of action for how to improve afterwards.

The state also expects vaccinators to use every vaccine that’s removed from storage, including putting doses in any available arm, regardless of eligibility, if appointments are cancelled.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.