Vaccine demand slows in Dane Co. as COVID-19 cases fall, but PHMDC not worried about doses going to waste

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — As COVID-19 cases continue to drop, so has the demand for vaccines, leaving many doses on the shelves.

Last week, Dane County as a whole administered around 2,500 doses, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County. Just weeks ago, that number was around 4,500.

PHMDC communications director Morgan Finke said the vaccines can last at least 10 weeks on the shelf. Given that, she said she’s not worried about doses going to waste.

“In terms of excess supply, it’s not a widespread issue of wasting that supply, because (the state’s vaccine exchange site) offers that leftover vaccine to other providers,” she said.

As vaccine demand slows, Finke said PHMDC will make some adjustments to its strategy but added the agency is not planning to scale back pop-up clinics for now.

