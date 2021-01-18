Vaccinations for firefighters, law enforcement now underway

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Firefighters and law enforcement personnel are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as Wisconsin begins Phase 1B vaccinations.

SSM Health announced Monday that health care workers will start vaccinating firefighters and law enforcement workers throughout Dane County later today. Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout began Monday.

“SSM Health is both honored and proud to provide vaccine to these vital members of our communities,” the health care provider said in a statement. “Their dedication to protecting our communities is essential to our overall community health.”

A company spokesperson said SSM Health is working with at least 14 public safety agencies throughout Dane County, including the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and local police and fire departments.

Vaccination teams in Baraboo, Fond du Lac, Janesville and Monroe are working with local public health departments to coordinate vaccinations for first responders in those communities.

