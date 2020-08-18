Uyless “Bill” Grant Akins

Uyless “Bill” Grant Akins, age 96, passed away at Agrace Hospice in Janesville on Aug. 15, 2020.

He was born in Tennessee on July 21, 1924 to the late A.L. and Clarissa (Veal) Akins. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during WW2 in the Pacific Theater. Following his service to the Navy, he served in the Air National Guard at Truax Field and worked in facility maintenance. He later started his own Plumbing Business; Bill’s Plumbing until he retired. He was member of the Arena VFW Post 9336, American Legion and the Disabled Veterans of America.

Bill is survived by his wife, Margaret; daughter, Debbie (Gary) Stafford; 4 grandchildren, Lonny (Tina) Akins, Mariah (Ryan) McElwee, David (Sierra) Stafford, Mitchell Stafford (friend, Stevi); 6 great-grandchildren, Codi Akins, McKenna an Aryana McElwee, Paige, Alexi and Flynn Stafford. Bill is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, William “Bill” G. Akins; 2 sisters, Iva Thompson, Jean Hawkins; and a brother, James Akins.

Bill’s family would like to thank the Agrace Hospice Staff, GreenWay Manor Staff and Dr. Janelle Hupp for their excellent care.

A private family service will be held at the Arena Cemetery with Military Honors Accorded.

