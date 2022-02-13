UW’s Winter Carnival wraps up with Rail Jam

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Some of the Midwest’s best freestyle snowboarders and skiers were on Lake Mendota this weekend.

UW-Madison hosted Rail Jam at Winter Carnival on Saturday afternoon.

The event was hosted by UW’s Hoofer Ski and Snowboard Club.

The Rail Jam started in 2009 and spent a few years on Observatory Hill, but returned to the Memorial Union in 2020.

The six-day carnival wrapped up Saturday night with a concert inside the union.

