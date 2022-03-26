UW’s Habitat for Humanity hosts Souper Bowl XXVI

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — The Rams might’ve won the Super Bowl last month, but everyone was a winner at the Souper Bowl Saturday.

The event, held annually by the UW-Madison student chapter of Habitat for Humanity, returned to full capacity after a pandemic pause. Over 200 gallons of soup were dished out at last year’s drive-thru event.

“It’s really great to see so many people here,” Souper Bowl resident Katie Denecke said. “We’ve had a lot of support from the Madison community so it’s great to see everyone here.”

A full schedule of special guests helped serve soup on Saturday, including Bucky Badger and News 3 Now’s very own Gary Cannalte.

