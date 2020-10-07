UWPD: UW-Madison student arrested after hitting, strangling another student

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A University of Wisconsin-Madison student was arrested Tuesday after a violent altercation at a residence hall.

According to UW-Madison police, Roberto C. Antunez Perez, 18, and another student were in the midst of a “disagreement” when Antunez Perez hit the victim, held her down and strangled her.

Police said the victim was able to break free, but Antunez Perez refused to allow her to leave.

According to an incident report, the victim was able to eventually escape and called UWPD for help.

Police said they arrested Antunez Perez, who admitted to the allegations, on Tuesday afternoon. He was booked into the Dane County Jail on suspicion of battery, strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, and 4th-degree sexual assault.

