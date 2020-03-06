UWPD responding to active situation outside of UW-Madison residence hall

UW-Madison police are responding to a developing situation at a residence hall

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano

MADISON (Wis.) — UW-Madison police are responding to a developing situation at a residence hall.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at Witte, a residence hall located off of Johnson and Lake streets in Madison.

UWPD is not giving any details about the circumstances of the response, but viewer-submitted video shows at least eight squad cars and an ambulance.

This is a developing situation.

Comments

comments