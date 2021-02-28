UWPD: Missing woman found safe in Illinois

MADISON, Wis. — A missing woman last seen leaving American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison on Tuesday was safely found Saturday in Pulaski County, Illinois.

University of Wisconsin-Madison police said Chandra Lee Johnson left the hospital around 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Police were concerned because Johnson was not familiar with the Madison area.

