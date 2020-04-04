UWPD makes second arrest in double homicide investigation

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department announced Saturday morning that they have arrested a second suspect in connection to a double homicide.

According to jail records from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Ali’jah Jawuan Larrue was arrested at 11:19 p.m. Friday. He is charged with two counts of party to a crime for first degree intentional homicide, police said.

Police said their investigation has led them to believe 52-year-old Beth Potter and 57-year-old Robin Carre were shot by Larrue and 18-year-old Khari Sanford.

Sanford was arrested late Thursday night, according to police.

“While this remains a very active police investigation, UWPD investigators believe the two primary suspects in this murder investigation are in custody,” police said. “As we’ve previously stated, we believe this senseless and tragic act was targeted towards the couple and was not random.”

This is UWPD’s first homicide investigation since 1983.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments