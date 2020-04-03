UWPD makes arrest in double homicide investigation

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Madison Police Department has arrested a Madison teenager on a tentative homicide charge.

Dane County Sheriff records show Khari Sanford, 18, was booked into jail early Friday morning by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department on a tentative first degree intentional homicide charge.

UW police were investigating their first homicide case this week since 1983.

On Tuesday, a jogger called police after noticing two people in a ditch in the UW Arboretum.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Dr. Beth Potter and her husband Robin Carre as the victims.

In a release issued Friday morning, UWPD said an arrest has been made in connection to their murders, but did not identify the suspect.

Dr. Potter worked at the Wingra Family Medical Center run by the Access Community Health Centers and the University of Wisconsin Department of Family Medicine and Community Health.