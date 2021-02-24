UWPD looking for missing woman last seen leaving American Family Children’s Hospital on Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Madison Police are looking for a woman who was last seen leaving the American Family Children’s Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, Chandra Lee Johnson, of Rockford, Illinois, left the hospital at 1675 Highland Avenue shortly after 12 p.m.

The release said Johnson did not have her car — which has an Illinois license plate CM13746 — or her phone, which she left at the hospital.

Police said Johnson is not familiar with Madison and has a diagnosis of diabetes and bipolar disorder with non-violent paranoid tendencies.

Johnson, 48, is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. Police said she has hazel eyes and brown hair, as well as a scar on her right forearm and a tattoo on her chest.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact UWPD at 608-262-2957.

