Police investigating armed robberies near UW-Madison campus
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating two reported armed robberies near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Friday.
The first armed robbery happened around 5:35 p.m. in the area of South Mills Street. In an alert sent to students just after 5:35 p.m., the university said the suspect was last seen headed northbound on South Mills Street on a bike with red wheels. In a subsequent WiscAlert, officials said the man was last seen heading east on Dayton Street.
Officials said the suspect was wearing a black jacket and black pants and was armed with a gun.
Around 6:15 p.m., the university sent another alert saying the suspect was believed to have left the area.
Just after 9 p.m., the university sent out another alert warning of an armed robbery that had just occurred on East Campus Mall.
Officials described the suspect as a six-foot-tall man with a black ski mask, glasses and a long blue jacket.
Around 9:50 p.m., officials said the suspect was believed to have left the area.
An officer told a News 3 Now crew at the scene of the second robbery that one person is in custody.
It’s not immediately clear if the two incidents are connected.
This story is developing; stay with News 3 Now and Channel 3000 for updates.
