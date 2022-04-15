Police investigating armed robberies near UW-Madison campus

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating two reported armed robberies near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Friday.

The first armed robbery happened around 5:35 p.m. in the area of South Mills Street. In an alert sent to students just after 5:35 p.m., the university said the suspect was last seen headed northbound on South Mills Street on a bike with red wheels. In a subsequent WiscAlert, officials said the man was last seen heading east on Dayton Street.

Officials said the suspect was wearing a black jacket and black pants and was armed with a gun.

WiscAlert- Armed robbery (gun) suspect last seen heading N/B on S. Mills St. Last seen wearing a blk jacket/blk pants on a bike with red wheels. Avoid the area. — UW–Madison (@UWMadison) April 15, 2022

Around 6:15 p.m., the university sent another alert saying the suspect was believed to have left the area.

WiscAlert – ALL CLEAR – Police believe the suspect has left the area. Resume normal activities. Madison Police remain on the scene of the armed robbery. — UW–Madison (@UWMadison) April 15, 2022

Just after 9 p.m., the university sent out another alert warning of an armed robbery that had just occurred on East Campus Mall.

Officials described the suspect as a six-foot-tall man with a black ski mask, glasses and a long blue jacket.

WiscAlert- An armed (gun) robbery just occurred on E. Campus Mall. A 6' male w/ blk ski mask, glasses, & long blue jacket. Last seen on Johnson St. Avoid area. — UW–Madison (@UWMadison) April 16, 2022

Around 9:50 p.m., officials said the suspect was believed to have left the area.

An officer told a News 3 Now crew at the scene of the second robbery that one person is in custody.

WiscAlert- Police believe the suspect has left the area and the investigation will continue. Remain vigilant & if you see anything suspicious, call 911. (2/2) — UW–Madison (@UWMadison) April 16, 2022

It’s not immediately clear if the two incidents are connected.

This story is developing; stay with News 3 Now and Channel 3000 for updates.

