UWPD arrest Fitchburg man after alleged hit and run

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — UW police arrested a man early Wednesday morning after he allegedly drove away from a traffic stop, crashed, then ran away on foot.

Police said the 35-year-old Fitchburg man was driving the wrong way on a one-way street around 2 a.m before a traffic stop. He then allegedly drove away from the stop and crashed at Campus Drive and Babcock Drive before running away.

Following a chase, officers said they caught and arrested the man two blocks from the crash scene. He was reportedly uncooperative and threatened the officers and their families.

He faces charges of first-degree reckless endangerment, fleeing/eluding an officer, battery/threats to law enforcement, operating while intoxicated-third offense, operating after revocation, failure to install an ignition interlock device, resisting arrest, and violating probation.

He was also cited for driving the wrong way, having open intoxicants in his vehicle, and hit and run. UWPD officials said he is not associated with UW-Madison.

News 3 Now is not naming the man at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

