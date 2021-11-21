UWPD: 12 arrested at Badgers’ final 2021 home game

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Twelve people were arrested at Wisconsin’s Senior Day game Saturday against Nebraska.

According to University of Wisconsin-Madison police, 45 people were ejected, including 28 UW-Madison students.

Police said 12 citations were also issues, eight of which were to students. Twenty-eight students were ejected.

Wisconsin won the game 35-28 and moved within one win of a Big Ten West division title.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.