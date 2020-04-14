UW-Whitewater gives 400 bottles to health care workers for hand sanitizer

Site staff by Site staff

iStock/unconcerned

WHITEWATER, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is helping Rock County health care workers on the frontlines.

Hand sanitizer has been hard to find during the pandemic. Researchers are making it for local hospitals, and there are ways to make your own, but one problem can be how to dispense it.

University officials say they welcomed the opportunity to help health care workers in the community by donating the bottles.

“Our lieutenant was on call for the emergency center for Rock County,” said UW Whitewater Police Chief Matthew Kiederlen. “They mention their hospitals had hand sanitizers and heard they had a problem with bottles, but the university had ordered around 1,000. It turned out we were to be able to donate 400 to the hospitals in that area.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments