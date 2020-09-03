UW-Whitewater chancellor put on paid leave pending investigation of complaint against him

WHITEWATER, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson has been put on paid administrative as the university investigates a complaint against him.

The announcement was made by UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson on Thursday.

Officials did not say what the complaint was about.

UW-Whitewater Provost Greg Cook will run the university in the meantime.

According to a news release, the UW System will not comment on the investigation until the complaint is resolved.

UW-Whitewater’s former chancellor, Beverly Kopper, retired in January following an investigation into allegations of her husband sexually harassing students and employees.

Watson was named chancellor of the Whitewater campus in May of 2019. He was previously Provost and Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs at Southwest Minnesota State University.

