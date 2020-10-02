UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson to resume role following paid leave

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

WHITEWATER, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson will resume his role Monday as the leader of the university following a temporary paid leave.

The UW System put Watson on paid leave last month as they investigated allegations made against the chancellor. University officials did not say what the allegations were in reference to.

According to a news release, the UW System found the allegations did not have any merit.

“I am glad this thorough investigation has concluded and that the allegations made against Chancellor Watson were found to be without merit,” Regen President Andrew S. Petersen said in a statement. “We look forward to the Chancellor’s return in leading UW-Whitewater on Monday.”

Watson was named chancellor of the Whitewater campus in May of 2019. He was previously Provost and Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs at Southwest Minnesota State University.