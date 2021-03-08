UW-Whitewater athlete under investigation for allegedly attacking woman outside of bar

WHITEWATER, Wis. — A University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student-athlete is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a woman outside of a Whitewater bar.

Whitewater Police Chief Aaron Raap said the department’s investigation into the incident is ongoing, but will likely be finished in two days. Authorities are deciding between municipal and state level charges of assault and battery. They plan to issue the player two or more citations for underage person in a licensed premise.

“Our department still has one or more witnesses to get ahold of and interview and we’re also looking to obtain any potential surveillance camera footage that may have captured parts or all of this incident,” Raap said.

Police were first notified of the incident when the female victim reported it Friday evening. Raap said the incident stemmed from a disagreement at the bar Pumpers and Mitchell’s around 2 a.m. Friday. Officials did not share details of the alleged attack.

UW-Whitewater Director of Communications Jeff Angileri said the university is aware of the incident but declined to share details due to the ongoing investigation.

“Please be assured that UW-Whitewater responded immediately to the situation in alignment with our university and UW System policies,” Angileri said. “Because of the nature of these situations, we cannot disclose any additional information and it is important for all involved that we follow our procedures.”

