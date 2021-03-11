UW-Whitewater athlete cited for assault outside of local bar

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater police have completed their investigation into a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater athlete who allegedly assaulted a woman outside of a bar late last week.

Authorities with the Whitewater Police Department said they have cited 19-year-old William J. Schultz for disorderly conduct (assault) and underage presence in a bar.

Whitewater police chief Aaron Raap said earlier this week that police were notified of the incident last week when the female victim reported it Friday evening. Raap said the incident stemmed from a disagreement at the bar Pumpers and Mitchell’s around 2 a.m. Friday.

Officials did not share details of the alleged attack.

