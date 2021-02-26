UW volleyball team suspends activities for 14 days after COVID outbreak within program

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — The top-ranked University of Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team is pausing all team activities for at least two weeks due to confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the program, the UW Athletic Department announced Thursday.

“For the safety of our student-athletes, we are pausing all team activities,” UW head coach Kelly Sheffield said. “Our athletes are taking all necessary precautions to keep everyone in the program safe. We’re really looking forward to resuming team activities when appropriate.”

Wisconsin volleyball pauses team activities https://t.co/E71dNcJJjW — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) February 25, 2021

The #1-ranked Badgers’ matches against 5th-ranked Nebraska scheduled for this weekend were postponed earlier in the day Thursday. Matches scheduled for next weekend at Iowa are now also being postponed.

The Badgers got off to a 10-0 start to the season before the COVID outbreak.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.