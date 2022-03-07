UW Varsity Band spring concert returns after pandemic-induced hiatus

by Logan Rude

Photo courtesy of Bill Graf via UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in two years, fans of UW-Madison’s Varsity Band will be able to catch the band’s spring concert in person at the Kohl Center.

This year’s show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on April 22 and April 23.

The annual concert was put on hold in both 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning this year’s show will be the band’s first spring concert under Director Corey Pompey’s leadership. Pompey took over as the band’s director in 2019 after former director Mike Lecrkone, who led the band for five decades, retired.

This year’s performance will feature pieces including “Bohemian Wait for It,” “Country Classics” and “The Music of Panic at the Disco,” in addition to fan-favorites like “If You Want to Be a Badger.” It’s expected to run for 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Tickets are available in person at the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office, by calling (608) 262-1440 or 1-800-GO-BADGERS, or online at BadgerBand.com. They’re $25 for the general public and $15 for UW-Madison students; all proceeds will benefit the Badger Band program.

