UW Varsity Band Spring Concert canceled due to coronavirus

MADISON, Wis. — The UW-Madison Marching Band has canceled its 46th Annual UW Varsity Band Spring Concert, citing concerns over the coronavirus.

In a statement on the band’s website, officials said that the university’s suspension of face-to-face classes would prohibit the Badger Band from meeting to rehearse for at least four weeks.

According to the release, ticket refunds will be available in the coming days.

