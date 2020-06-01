UW touts study showing salary averages for graduates

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new University of Wisconsin study shows that its graduates earn a median salary of about $49,000 one year after earning a bachelor’s degree and those from Wisconsin are about six-times more likely to remain in the state than those who come to the school from elsewhere.

The analysis released Sunday was the first of its kind done by the University of Wisconsin System’s Office of Policy Analysis and Research.

It merges graduation, residence and earning data to calculate the impact of a UW System education.

The report’s release comes as UW faces budget pressures due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments