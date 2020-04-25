UW System’s new digital learning platform leads to rapid online transition

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin System announced Friday the new online learning platform progress since the transition to online courses.

According to a news release, the transition to the digital platform started in the summer of 2017. Due to the cornonvirus the platform had thousands of in-person courses moved to online instruction in matter of weeks.

“We never could have imagined the disruption this pandemic has caused our students and faculty,” said UW System President Ray Cross. “Nevertheless, our new online learning system has allowed us to continue providing the education students need and expect at the time we most need it.”

The “digital learning environment” provide students with digital tools and resources for online learning. The transition allowed all 13 universities to navigate the shift to online instruction, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have already seen great success with our new DLE, including dramatic increases in our media management system, used to create, store, and view videos, as well as a 5,600 percent increase in usage of our web conferencing tool,” said Vice President of Administration Rob Cramer. “Without the systemwide change, we would not have been able to adapt to distance learning as quickly and effectively as we have.”

Officials said nearly 5,000 faculty and graduate assistants have published over 17,000 courses as of April 8.

For more information about the UW System’s digital platform visit the website.

