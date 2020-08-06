UW System, UW-Madison to receive $32M for coronavirus testing, equipment

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday $32 million to support coronavirus testing throughout the University of Wisconsin System and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Roughly $24 million in funding will be used to help UW System campuses test students living in residence halls, symptomatic students and students who have come into contact with symptomatic students. According to a news release, the funding will also help cover personal protective equipment costs.

“As campuses across the UW System prepare to have students return to campus, it is critically important that every campus has the resources it needs to help keep our students safe,” Evers said. “The COVID-19 pandemic brings great uncertainty and having robust testing efforts is one of the most important tools we have to help box in this virus and make sure our students stay healthy and safe.”

The remaining funds, roughly $8.3 million, will be used for equipment and testing on the UW-Madison campus.

“Gov. Evers’ commitment to providing the resources for strong testing measures throughout the UW System will help us safely reopen our campuses this fall for students, faculty, staff, and our university communities,” interim UW System President Tommy Thompson said.

The money comes from Wisconsin’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments