UW System to take first steps toward furloughs

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin System regents are set to take the first steps toward furloughing employees as the coronavirus pandemic stretches on.

The regents’ executive committee is set to meet Thursday afternoon to adjust personnel policies to allow system President Ray Cross and UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank to create furlough policies.

System officials last week estimated that they’ll lose $170 million for the spring semester alone through refunds for on-campus parking, dining and housing serves, technology purchases to move classes online, payments to student workers who have lost their jobs and athletic revenue losses.

