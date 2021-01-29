UW System to offer tuition credit to students who work at vaccination sites

MADISON, Wis. — The UW System is offering a $500 tuition credit to students who work at COVID-19 vaccination sites, System President Tommy Thompson announced Friday.

The move expands the credit originally extended to nursing and pharmacy students working in hospitals and other health care settings through February 1st.

“UW nursing and pharmacy students are needed on the front lines of vaccination activities throughout Wisconsin,” Thompson said in a news release. “This $500 tuition credit will assist our students in serving in clinical, campus, Tribal, and other community settings. UW nursing and pharmacy students exemplify the new Wisconsin Idea – where there’s a challenge, the UW System is part of the solution.”

In order to qualify for the credit, students must be enrolled in a nursing or pharmacy program at a UW System campus during the Spring 2021 semester, must work a minimum of 16 hours or 2 days as a COVID vaccinator between January 1 and March 31, and must have a current professional or nursing license with authorization to provide vaccines. Students who aren’t currently licensed but are still interested should work with their faculty supervisor.

Students will need to present a letter verifying the hours they worked to their campus financial aid office by March 31 in order to get the credit applied to their account. Only one $500 credit will be given regardless of the number of hours worked beyond the 16-hour requirement.

The UW System says anyone interested in the credit should contact the dean’s office.

