UW System to offer prorated room and board refunds

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

MADISON, Wis. — UW Systems institutions will refund prorated charges for housing and dining for the remainder of the spring semester for students for have left their university, University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross announced Thursday.

Cross says the decision was made due to classes being delivered through alternative methods, not in person.

Prorated reimbursements will exclude the period of the originally scheduled spring break and will be issued by the end of the spring academic semester. Students will not be able to credit the refund towards future housing and dining.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments