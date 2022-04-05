UW System to launch campus free speech survey on Thursday

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Students at the 13 University of Wisconsin System schools will soon be able to take part in a survey to gauge their perceptions of free speech on their respective campuses.

In a news release Tuesday, the UW System said the Student Perceptions of Campus Free Speech Survey will launch Thursday.

The survey, which aims to learn more about students’ perceptions of free speech and free expression, will ask respondents about their knowledge of the First Amendment as well as how much value they put on free speech and viewpoint diversity. It will also ask students if they feel their campuses have problems allowing diverse viewpoints and whether they feel the need to self-censor.

“The goal of the project is to provide previously unavailable, highly relevant information that we hope will better inform discussions about potential changes to policy or law,” said Timothy Shiell, the director of the Menard Center for the Study of Institutions and Innovation at UW-Stout, which is funding the survey.

Speaking to reporters last month, then-interim UW System president Tommy Thompson said the survey will help provide data directly from students to determine if there are free speech problems on college campuses in the state.

“Let’s not pass legislation before we know a problem exists. If there’s a problem, then let’s not base it on anecdotal evidence, let’s base it on real facts, a real questionnaire that’s empirically and scientifically looked at,” Thompson said on March 17.

The survey will be open through May 6. Students will receive a link to participate via email.

