UW System to host national public summit on preventing sexual harassment in higher education

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin System will host a national public summit on preventing sexual harassment in higher education this October.

According to a news release, the Public Summit of the Action Collaborative on Preventing Sexual Harassment in Higher Education will be hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Oct. 19 and 20.

The release said the summit will be an “open forum for higher education leaders, faculty, staff and students to identify, discuss, and elevate innovative and effective approaches for addressing and preventing sexual harassment in the university setting.”

Registration information will be available this summer.

Last year’s summit was hosted in November by the University of Washington in Seattle.

The release said the Action Collaborative’s goals are to raise awareness about sexual harassment; share evidence-based policies and strategies to reduce it; contribute to setting the research agenda; and develop a standard for measuring progress toward reducing and preventing sexual harassment in higher education.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments