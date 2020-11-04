UW System receives 250K rapid-result COVID-19 tests to support surge testing on UW campuses

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin System has been provided with 250,000 rapid-result COVID-19 tests as part of a new partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to establish surge testing sites on UW System campuses.

UW System President Tommy Thompson made the announcement Wednesday in a virtual news conference.

“Our universities are perfectly positioned to help Wisconsin combat the spread of COVID-19,” Thompson said. “This is the Wisconsin Idea in action, and a recognition of our existing work to keep our students, faculty, and staff as safe as possible during the pandemic.”

The 250,000 Abbot BinaxNOW tests will allow residents to get tested at no cost, regardless of if they are experiencing symptoms or not. Officials said those looking to get tested do not need to live in a community where testing sites are located.

UW System campuses are working to establish the testing sites with support from the federal government. According to the release, some testing sites will open this week.

Those looking to get tested can register online at www.doineedacovid19test.com. Results will be available online after they have been processed.’

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will also supply an additional 30,000 PCR tests to support the surge testing sites.

