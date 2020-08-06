UW-System prepared to test 350,000 students for COVID-19 during fall semester

MADISON, Wis. — The UW-System says it is prepared to test up to 350,000 students for coronavirus during the fall semester, following the allocation of $32 million from the office of Governor Tony Evers.

In a release from the UW-System, leaders say Governor Evers allocated the money from the federal CARES Act, including nearly $18 million for 350,000 test kits and $6 million for PPE associated with the testing.

Excluding UW-Madison, these funds allow for testing of up to 34,000 students who show COVID-19 symptoms, as well as 317,000 tests that will be given bi-weekly to students living in residence halls.

UW-Madison has already announced its own plan to keep students safe during the fall semester. Today’s announcement applies to the other 12 schools in the system.

This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

