UW System offering students $500 tuition credit for hospital work

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – UW students have a chance to help struggling hospitals and get paid for it.

UW System President Tommy Thompson announced a new incentive program Wednesday, which would give students $500 in tuition credit for working in hospitals and other health care settings.

“Our students have stepped up in the past,” Thompson said in a statement. “This is another opportunity for them to gain valuable experience while helping Wisconsin combat the latest coronavirus wave.”

UW officials said about 1,000 students will be eligible for the incentive. The Department of Health Services will give $500,000 to fund the program.

Students must meet the following criteria to qualify:

Be enrolled at a UW System campus during the Spring 2022 semester

Work a minimum of 50 hours in a Wisconsin clinical or health care setting between December 1, 2021, and February 28, 2022

Meet health care licensure and certification requirements

Students must present a letter from their employer verifying their work to their campus Bursar’s Office before March 31, 2022, to get their refund.

The system ran a similar program in December of last year. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Thompson said it was popular among hospitals and nursing homes.

“Nobody has said no, because it works,” Thompson said. “It’s good for nursing students, it’s good for the nursing deans, it’s good for the university, it’s good for the hospitals, it’s good for the nursing homes, and especially good for the patients. I mean, that’s a win-win-win-win, six-times win.”

Thompson said the program can help show people that universities can bring positive impacts.

“I want the people of the state of Wisconsin to realize that the University of Wisconsin is there,” he said. “It has a tremendous amount of resources, and it’s there to help, solve problems.”

Thomson said UW classes will remain in-person, despite rising cases and concerns surrounding the Omicron variant.

