UW System launching electronic application to make applying to universities easier

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin System is creating an electronic application system for prospective students applying to attend a UW System univeristy.

According to a news release, the EApp will provide reduced application fees, offer easier navigation, and allow first-time undergraduate applicants to apply to more than one UW System school using a single application.

The release said the Board of Regents will vote Thursday on adopting the new application.

UW System President Ray Cross said the new app was under development before the COVID-19 pandemic, but is even more critical now for families and students for an easy application.

All prospective students will be able to use the EApp to apply to an UW System university beginning Aug. 1.

Students will pay $25 to apply to each university except UW-Madison in the EApp. The release said the current cost is $50 for all universities except UW-Madison, which has a $60 application fee. That $60 fee will not change.

The EApp will also include a waiver process for students who can’t afford the application fee.

