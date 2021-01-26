UW System, Gov. Evers mourn passing of Regent José Delgado

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Courtesy of UW System

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin System Regent José Delgado has died.

UW System President Tommy Thompson and Regent President Andrew Petersen announced Delgado’s passing in a statement Monday.

“It is with great sadness that we learned our friend and colleague José Delgado passed away yesterday,” the statement wrote.

Delgado served on the Board of Regents since 2014. He also created the American Transmission Company and served as its initial president and chief executive officer.

Thompson and Petersen said Delgado was “a champion of higher education as a way to improve lives and communities in Wisconsin while holding the UW System accountable.

“He was continually looking for ways to stay involved in his community and his state. We will all miss his charm and grace at our meetings and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Gov. Tony Evers also released a statement Monday.

“I was saddened today to learn of the loss of Regent José Delgado,” Evers said. “I served with Regent Delgado during my time on the Board of Regents and always appreciated his unique perspective in our conversations about the challenges facing the University of Wisconsin System. Kathy and I offer our sincerest condolences to Regent Delgado’s family and as well as his colleagues on the Board of Regents as they mourn his passing.”

