UW System expands community COVID-19 testing sites into spring

MADISON, Wis. — Community COVID-19 testing sites at University of Wisconsin System campuses throughout the state have been extended into the spring.

UW System President Tommy Thompson made the announcement Monday. It is unclear how far into the spring the testing sites are scheduled to run.

“We thank the federal government for their confidence in us, and we’re pleased that our university sites can continue to be used in the fight against this insidious disease,” Thompson said. “Where there’s a problem, I want the UW System here to help.”

Those interested in getting tested can register online at www.doineedacovid19test.com.

UW System officials said some of the original sites will not continue testing. A full list of UW System testing sites and their scheduled start dates is available below.

UW-Eau Claire : Zorn Arena

121 Garfield Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701

Tuesday, Feb. 2

1800 College Dr., Rice Lake, WI 54868

Tuesday, Feb. 2

UW-Green Bay : Weidner Center for the Performing Arts

2450 Weidner Center Dr., Green Bay, WI 54311

Wednesday, Jan. 27

1741 State St., 3rd Floor, La Crosse, WI 54601

Monday, Feb. 1

625 Pearl Ave., Oshkosh, WI 54901

Monday, Jan. 25

900 Wood Rd., Kenosha, WI 53144

Wednesday, Jan. 27

547 Hanson Dr., River Falls, WI 54022

Tuesday, Feb. 2

1015 Reserve St., Stevens Point, WI 54481

Wednesday, Feb. 3

2000 W 5th St., Marshfield, WI 54449

Tuesday, Feb. 2

608 S 7th Ave, Wausau, WI 54401

Monday, Feb. 1

220 13th Ave. E, Menomonie, WI 54751

Monday, Feb. 1

1260 W Main St., Whitewater, WI 53190

Monday, Feb. 1

