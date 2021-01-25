UW System expands community COVID-19 testing sites into spring

Logan Rude
Posted:
by Logan Rude
A University of Wisconsin logo etched in stone

MADISON, Wis. — Community COVID-19 testing sites at University of Wisconsin System campuses throughout the state have been extended into the spring.

UW System President Tommy Thompson made the announcement Monday. It is unclear how far into the spring the testing sites are scheduled to run.

“We thank the federal government for their confidence in us, and we’re pleased that our university sites can continue to be used in the fight against this insidious disease,” Thompson said. “Where there’s a problem, I want the UW System here to help.”

Those interested in getting tested can register online at www.doineedacovid19test.com.

UW System officials said some of the original sites will not continue testing. A full list of UW System testing sites and their scheduled start dates is available below.

  • UW-Eau Claire: Zorn Arena
    121 Garfield Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701
    Tuesday, Feb. 2
  •  

    UW-Eau Claire — Barron County: Gymnasium
    1800 College Dr., Rice Lake, WI 54868
    Tuesday, Feb. 2

  • UW-Green Bay: Weidner Center for the Performing Arts
    2450 Weidner Center Dr., Green Bay, WI 54311
    Wednesday, Jan. 27
  • UW-La Crosse: Cartwright Center
    1741 State St., 3rd Floor, La Crosse, WI 54601
    Monday, Feb. 1
  • UW Oshkosh: Culver Family Welcome Center
    625 Pearl Ave., Oshkosh, WI 54901
    Monday, Jan. 25
  • UW-Parkside: Tallent Hall
    900 Wood Rd., Kenosha, WI 53144
    Wednesday, Jan. 27
  • UW-River Falls: Hoffman Park Storm Shelter
    547 Hanson Dr., River Falls, WI 54022
    Tuesday, Feb. 2
  • UW-Stevens Point: Dreyfus University Center
    1015 Reserve St., Stevens Point, WI 54481
    Wednesday, Feb. 3
  • UW-Stevens Point Marshfield
    2000 W 5th St., Marshfield, WI 54449
    Tuesday, Feb. 2
  • UW-Stevens Point Wausau
    608 S 7th Ave, Wausau, WI 54401
    Monday, Feb. 1
  • UW-Stout: Sports & Fitness Center
    220 13th Ave. E, Menomonie, WI 54751
    Monday, Feb. 1
  • UW-Whitewater: Community Engagement Center
    1260 W Main St., Whitewater, WI 53190
    Monday, Feb. 1

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.