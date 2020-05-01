UW System creates Plan Ahead Team to prepare for fall semester

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross announced that a Plan Ahead Team has been created to prepare for a return to in-person instruction this fall.

The UW System’s Emergency Operations Center formed the group to “coordinate recommendations on fall 2020 university operations, keeping student and employee health and safety along with student academic progress at the forefront.”

A news release said the group will review guidelines from health professionals and other universities throughout the country to review best practices and identify criteria for the upcoming semester.

“We are thinking through the many factors that will help us determine how we deliver essential academic instruction this fall and what services, activities, and experiences we can offer,” said Cross. “This team will help us know all of our choices in the months ahead so our decision this summer best protects our students and ensures we are delivering a quality education.”

The University of Wisconsin-Madison and other UW System schools took several steps last month to combat the pandemic, such as asking students to move out of residence halls and switching to “alternate delivery” methods.

